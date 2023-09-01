DSS detains Ogun LGA chairman who accused Gov Abiodun of hijacking funds

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arrested the suspended Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, The PUNCH reports.

Adedayo was suspended by councilors in Ijebu-East LGA for alleged maladministration and funds mismanagement on Thursday.

He was suspended by seven members of the legislative council for three months after they received petitions on the allegations.

In the document released to journalists by the councilors, Adedayo was accused of withdrawing N4 million from the local council’s account for empowerment in 2022.

They also alleged that he wasted N2 million on Iṣẹṣe Day celebrations on August 20, 2022, among others.

Adedayo was suspended a few days after he accused the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, of withholding federal allocations due to local councils in the state in the last two years.

In a letter dated August 28, 2023 and addressed to former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, the chairman appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain to prevail on Abiodun to release the allocations to the local councils as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

A family source, who confirmed the development to the newspaper, said the chairman was detained after he honoured the DSS invitation on Friday morning.

Governor Abiodun was also sighted at the DSS facility located near his office in Oke-Imosan, Abeokuta, a few minutes after Adedayo arrived at the premises.

“The DSS has detained Wale Adedayo just now. They asked us to leave, that they’re not ready to interrogate him yet. But they were the ones that kept calling him since morning to come to their office for interrogation, and he arrived at about 11:45 am, but he was not allowed to go in with his mobile phone,” he stated.

