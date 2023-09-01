ICPC probes Reps panel investigating MDAs for alleged job racketeering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced an investigation into the bribery allegation against members of the House of Representatives’ ad-hoc committee probing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country.

The Green Chamber set up the committee in July to investigate the MDAs for alleged job racketeering and gross mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

However, there were claims that members of the panel had been extorting money from MDAs under the guise of probing the allegations against the agencies.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who confirmed the development in a note on the commission’s official WhatsApp, said the probe followed petitions on the activities of the committee.

She wrote: “The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has commenced investigation into petitions received from Premium Times and Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Ad-Hoc Committee on the Investigation of Job Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, over bribery allegations against the probe panel.”

