Job racketeering: Reps re-invite MDAs, threaten to invoke powers

The House of Representatives Ad hoc committee investigating alleged job racketeering and mismanagement of Integrated Payroll and Personnel information System (IPPIS) by the agencies of Federal Government on Saturday re-invited Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that absent at the last hearing.

The committee also threatened to invoke its legislative power to ensure compliance by the MDAs.

The Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, said in a statement in Abuja disregard for invitations amounted to contempt of legislature and warned of dire consequences.

He decried the refusal of several MDAs to appear before the panel despite invitation letters and publications in national dailies.

Gagdi said: “Hearing notice had been sent through major national dailies and the various MDAs offices to cause appearance.

“The committee requests that the MDAs avail it with relevant information relating to recruitments in their agencies.

But to our dismay, the request was disregarded by the affected MDAs.”

The MDAs are expected to appear before the committee between August 24, and 31.

