Why Nigeria did not apply to join BRICS —VP Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has given reasons why Nigeria did not apply to join the economic bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, popularly known as BRICS.

Shettima who represented President Bola Tinubu at the 15th BRICS summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, said the country did not apply officially to be part of the bloc like other African countries including Egypt and Ethiopia who were admitted into the group alongside Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shettima who disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television on Friday night on the sideline of the event, said Nigeria only attended the summit as an observer.

His explanation came as many in the country wondered why Nigeria should be part of the summit and in the end, was not one of those admitted into the bloc.

“So far, we have not applied for the membership of BRICS. And it is majorly informed by the fact that my principal President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a true democrat that believes in consensus building,” the VP said.

“There are so many variables that need to be taken into cognisance. We have to evaluate so many tendencies and issues that require engagements with the economic advisory council, the federal executive council, and even the national assembly, before an informed decision towards joining the BRICS would be taken.”

He added that he attended the summit on behalf of the president because the administration was examining the variables and evaluating the scope and level of regional and global cooperation to pursue in order to establish Nigeria as the desired friend and partner.

