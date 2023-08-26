News
Suspected bandits abduct APC organizing secretary in Kaduna
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday night abducted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Organising Secretary in Kaduna State, Kawu Yakassai.
An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday the politician was kidnapped at his village in the Soba local government area of the state at 8:45 p.m. on Friday.
He added that the hoodlums stormed the village in sophisticated weapons and headed straight to Yakassai’s home from where they whisked the victim to an unknown location.
READ ALSO: Suspected bandits abduct 8 prospective corps members in Zamfara
Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has condemned the incident and ordered security agencies to rescue the APC chieftain unhurt.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and property in the state.
