Gov Diri imposes curfew on Bayelsa community over crisis

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Opu-Nembe over the crisis in the community.

One person was killed and several others injured when armed men invaded the community located in Nembe local government area of the state on August 15.

Residents told journalists who were in police uniform entered the town in Hilux vehicles and shot sporadically from various directions.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Akpoebi Agberebi, who briefed journalists at the end of the state Security Council meeting on Saturday, said Diri also dissolved all the youth and chieftaincy councils in the community.

He said the council also urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to withdraw the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team sent to the community and allow the joint security agents in the state to tackle the crisis.

