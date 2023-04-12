News
Gov Diri seeks Navy support in campaign against oil theft
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday urged Nigerian Navy to work closely with the state government in checking crude oil theft, and other criminal activities in the state’s waterways.
Diri, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, made the appeal when participants of Course 7 of the Naval War College led by the Commandant, Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Yenagoa.
The governor, who commended the Federal Government on the efforts at tackling oil theft, stressed the need for stakeholders to stamp out bunkering in the state.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt lays down new rules to curb oil theft, improve domestic supply
Diri said: “The Navy and other military bodies are also part of this course. Your theme, which is quite apt, is about inland water security, the blue economy and our potential in Bayelsa.
“I commend the Federal Government because the various bunkering points have been greatly reduced. While I appreciate the Federal Government and the Navy for their unrelenting efforts, it is not yet uhuru. We still have pockets of bunkering.
“So, we need to totally stop bunkering in Bayelsa for reasons that are not far-fetched. It affects our state and the national economy. Our environment is being polluted by oil-producing companies and through oil bunkering activities. Our health is also endangered.”
