Abayomi in as Sanwo-Olu forwards new list of commissioner nominees to Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has forwarded a second list of commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who confirmed the receipt of the list at Monday’s plenary, said the state’s former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, was among the fresh nominees presented by the governor for screening and confirmation.

Abayomi was among the 17 nominees rejected by the parliament on August 23.

Other former commissioners rejected by the Assembly are Gbenga Omotosho (Information and Strategy), Folasade Adefisayo (Education), Sam Egube (Economic Planning and Budget), Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), and Olalere Odusote (Energy Resources).



READ ALSO: Lagos Gov Sanwo-Olu launches Blue rail line, vows to complete Red Line by 2023 (Photos)

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC) met with Governor Sanwo-Olu and Obasa last week in a bid to resolve the crisis that trailed the rejection of the nominees.

In his address at Monday’s plenary, the speaker asked the committee that handled the first list to screen the new nominees.

He gave the panel till September 9 to submit its report to the House.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now