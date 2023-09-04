News
Abayomi in as Sanwo-Olu forwards new list of commissioner nominees to Lagos Assembly
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has forwarded a second list of commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who confirmed the receipt of the list at Monday’s plenary, said the state’s former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, was among the fresh nominees presented by the governor for screening and confirmation.
Abayomi was among the 17 nominees rejected by the parliament on August 23.
Other former commissioners rejected by the Assembly are Gbenga Omotosho (Information and Strategy), Folasade Adefisayo (Education), Sam Egube (Economic Planning and Budget), Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), and Olalere Odusote (Energy Resources).
The Governance Advisory Council (GAC) met with Governor Sanwo-Olu and Obasa last week in a bid to resolve the crisis that trailed the rejection of the nominees.
In his address at Monday’s plenary, the speaker asked the committee that handled the first list to screen the new nominees.
He gave the panel till September 9 to submit its report to the House.
