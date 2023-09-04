Nigerian govt schedules meeting with NLC to stave off strike

The Federal Government will meet with the representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) later on Monday in Abuja over the planned two-day warning strike by the congress.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja.

He appealed to the NLC to suspend the strike in the interest of the country.

The NLC had in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting last week said it would commence a two-day nationwide warning strike from Tuesday over the current hardship faced by Nigerians.

The Congress also threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike within 14 working days from last week unless the federal government addressed the excruciating suffering of Nigerians.

However, Lalong said the appeal had become necessary in order to ensure a robust line of communication with Nigerians and prevent a breakdown of industrial peace.

He noted that the planned industrial action would reverse some of the gains already made by the administration.

The minister read: “As such action would be detrimental to the gains already being recorded on our course to securing a greater future for Nigerian workers and citizens at large.

“Furthermore, I would request that the Comrade Leadership of the NLC gives this government some time to settle and address the issues on the ground holistically.

“It should be realised that the cabinet of this administration was only recently sworn in by Mr. President and all cabinet members have hit the ground running by receiving briefings from their Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Therefore, the issues raised by the leadership of the NLC are some issues that I and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment are being briefed upon.”

The former Plateau State governor reassured Nigerian workers that the government would never take them for granted nor fail to appreciate their support and understanding.

