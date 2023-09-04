UPDATED: Abayomi, Omotosho return as Lagos Assembly resolves to screen 18 new commissioner nominees Tuesday

The Lagos State House of Assembly will begin the screening of the second batch of 18 commissioner nominees forwarded to the parliament by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, disclosed this at the plenary on Monday.

He urged the screening committee led by Mr. Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process of the new nominees and report to the House on Thursday.

The speaker listed the nominees as Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Mr. Olalere Odusote, Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Mr. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe and Mr. Samuel Egube.

Others are – Mr. Tolani Akibu, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Mrs. Barakat Bakare, Gbenga Omotoso, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Mr. Yekini Agbaje, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr. Iyabode Ayoola and Mr. Sola Giwa.

The Assembly had on August 23 rejected 17 nominees presented by the governor to spark rumour of disagreement between both parties.

The rejected nominees include the trio of Abayomi, Egube, and Omotosho who had been included in the new list.

Also on the list of rejected nominees were three former commissioners – Folasade Adefisayo (Education), Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), and Olalere Odusote (Energy Resources).

