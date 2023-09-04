NGX: Shareholders gain N410bn as investment value rises by 1.11%

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.11 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the growth in the market capitalization by N410 billion from N36.95 trillion to N37.36 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 751.95 basis points to close at 68,279.14, up from 67,527.19 ASI achieved by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded 845.68 million shares worth N13.03 billion in 11,934 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 503.74 million shares valued at N6.91 billion traded by shareholders in 7,606 deals on Friday.

Dangote Sugar topped the gainers’ list with a N6.05 rise in share price to move from N60.50 kobo to N66.55 kobo per share.

Nascon gained N5.55 kobo to close at N61.15 kobo, above its opening price of N55.60 kobo per share.

John Holt’s share price was up by N0.13 kobo to move from N1.31 kobo to N1.44 kobo per share.

Oando posted a N0.55 kobo gain to rise from N5.55 kobo to N6.10 kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share value rose by N0.19 kobo to end trading at N2.17 kobo from N1.98 kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.11 kobo to drop from N1.15 kobo to N1.04 per share.

Cornerstone’s share price dropped by N0.13 kobo to end trading at N1.27 from N1.40 kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.80 kobo from N0.88 kobo per share.

UPDC REIT lost N0.30 kobo to drop from N3.65 kobo to N3.35 kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share dropped from N26.40 kobo to N24.50 kobo per share after losing N1.90 kobo during trading.

Regal Insurance topped the day’s trading with 100.98 million shares valued at N40.39 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 85.14 million shares worth N695.02 million.

Zenith Bank sold 75.41 million shares worth N2.79 billion.

UBA traded 60.21 million shares valued at N930.20 million, while Transcorp sold 56.81 million shares valued at N407.41 million.

