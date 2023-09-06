Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. In tit-for-tat, NNPP faction expels Kwankwaso for anti-party activity, fund misappropriation

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) headed by Major Agbo has expelled the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of funds.Read more

2. Abuja airport second runway to be ready in 12 months – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said on Tuesday the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be completed in 12 months.Read more

3. Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, withdraws suit against Obaseki

Philip Shuaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, on Tuesday, dropped the lawsuit he brought before the Federal High Court to obstruct what he claimed were conspiracies by the governor, Godwin Obaseki, to have him removed from office.Read more

4. Abia election: Gov Otti to know fate October 6.

The Abia State election petition tribunal on Tuesday fixed October 6 for judgement in the petition challenging Governor Alex Otti’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.Read more

5. 11 years after, Fayemi admits fuel subsidy protest under Jonathan was ‘mere politics’

The former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Tuesday the January 2012 protest against the removal of fuel subsidy by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration had a political undertone.Read more

6. At a meeting with Indian billionaire, Tinubu assures investors of ‘good profits’ in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday assured Indian investors of good profits in Nigeria.Read more

7. Wale Tinubu addresses acquisition of Agip from ENI, awaits ministerial approval

The Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, said the acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC Ltd) from ENI shows the importance of local investors.Read more

8. Oando, Omatek, others extend Nigerian capital market’s bullish run with N30.3bn gain

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.08 percent on Tuesday.Read more

9. DSS arrests Nasarawa officials, traders for diversion of palliatives

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested some officials of the Nasarawa State Emergency Agency (NASEMA) and other individuals over the diversion and sale of palliatives meant for vulnerable people in the state.Read more

10. Nigeria, Egypt battle for Paris 2024 Paralympics tickets

The battle for the continent’s highest slots in the table tennis event of Paris 2024 Paralympics will be between Nigeria and Egypt when the qualifying tournament begins on September 20 in Egypt.Read more

