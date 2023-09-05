News
DSS arrests Nasarawa officials, traders for diversion of palliatives
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested some officials of the Nasarawa State Emergency Agency (NASEMA) and other individuals over the diversion and sale of palliatives meant for vulnerable people in the state.
The Federal Government had last month approved the release of N5 billion each to the 36 states for the purchase of food items and others for vulnerable Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.
The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the agency received reports from some state governments about the diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.
The statement read: “Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold.
“Some state governments had made reports to the DSS relating to the diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.
“Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.
“The Service, therefore, calls on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action.”
