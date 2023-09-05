DSS arrests Nasarawa officials, traders for diversion of palliatives

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested some officials of the Nasarawa State Emergency Agency (NASEMA) and other individuals over the diversion and sale of palliatives meant for vulnerable people in the state.

The Federal Government had last month approved the release of N5 billion each to the 36 states for the purchase of food items and others for vulnerable Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the agency received reports from some state governments about the diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

The statement read: “Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa Assembly confirms commissioner nominees, others

“Some state governments had made reports to the DSS relating to the diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

“Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

“The Service, therefore, calls on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now