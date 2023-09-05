News
Guber polls: INEC approves resumption of PVC collection for 28 days
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the resumption of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) collection for 28 ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.
The INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said eligible voters who could not collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on February 5 are free to take the cards within the period.
The statement read: “The Commission has earmarked week days (Monday – Friday) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the collection of PVCs for a period of four weeks from 11th September to 9th October 2023.
READ ALSO: Youths urge INEC to redeem itself with Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls
“The PVCs will be available for collection at all our local government area offices in the three states: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi.
“In addition, the Commission has created other designated centres with large number of uncollected PVCs. The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) in the three states.”
