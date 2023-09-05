Guber polls: INEC approves resumption of PVC collection for 28 days

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the resumption of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) collection for 28 ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said eligible voters who could not collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on February 5 are free to take the cards within the period.

The statement read: “The Commission has earmarked week days (Monday – Friday) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the collection of PVCs for a period of four weeks from 11th September to 9th October 2023.

READ ALSO: Youths urge INEC to redeem itself with Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls

“The PVCs will be available for collection at all our local government area offices in the three states: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi.

“In addition, the Commission has created other designated centres with large number of uncollected PVCs. The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) in the three states.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now