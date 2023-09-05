Zamfara Gov, Lawal, approves recruitment of 4,300 into CJTF to tackle banditry

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has approved the recruitment of 4,300 personnel into the State Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to complement efforts of security agencies in tackling the menace of bandits.

The approval which was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that security issue was one of the critical matters discussed in the meeting at a meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Gusau earlier in the day.

The statement noted that the approval to recruit the personnel was one of the governor’s commitments to curbing the lingering insecurity in all local government areas of the state.

“The members of the State Council deliberated extensively on the ravaging insecurity in the state, hence, approved the recruitment of civilian JTF to complement the effort of the military and the police,” the statement said.

“4,300 Civilian JTF members would be recruited in each local government area of the State. The recruits would undergo rigorous physical training that would prepare them to assist the security agencies with actionable intelligence to combat insecurity,” it added.

