IPOB leader, Kanu, cries out, says DSS denying him access to visitors

The leader of the proscribed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has cried out saying the Department of State Service (DSS), is denying him access to visitors of his choice.

Kanu’s special counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday after his weekly routine meeting with the detained Biafran agitator at the DSS facility in Abuja on Monday, said Kanu lamented the action of the DSS which he said violated a subsisting court order that granted him access to his visitors.

“Recently, the personnel of the SSS have extended their acts of lawlessness by denying Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, access to visitors of his choice, in clear violation of a subsisting court order,” Ejiofor wrote on his X account.

He however, hinted that Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had begun contempt proceedings against the DSS and its Director General, Yusuf Bichi, over the denial.

“However, our erudite Lead Counsel, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, (SAN) has swung into action by commencing contempt proceedings against the Director General of the SSS to demand immediate compliance with all the Court Orders that the SSS is currently violating with impunity,” he added.

