CCIJ partners CENOZO to strengthen investigative journalism in West Africa

In a move to bolster investigative journalism and enhance media capacity in the West African region, the Center for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ) and the Cell Norbert Zongo for Investigative Journalism in West Africa (CENOZOIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Solidified on August 25, the partnership intends to facilitate joint investigative projects, skill building initiatives, and the exchange of resources among journalists and editors across the sub-region. Specifically, the accord underscores a commitment to mutual cooperation, with an emphasis on transnational investigations, shared knowledge, training programs, co-publications, and the advancement of journalism activities among their respective members.

By joining forces, CCIJ and CENOZO aim to elevate the standard of investigative journalism by undertaking comprehensive cross-border investigations on topics of common concern. Both organizations pledge to maintain an active and consistent collaboration, seeking to foster excellence in the field and contribute to the establishment of more transparent and equitable societies.

The partnership also aims to foster solidarity between members by promoting shared surveys for publication, thereby maximizing the reach and impact of crucial issues. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to identify opportunities for combined funding for cross-border investigative projects and the development of specialized resources catering to investigative journalism.

The organizations are also set to engage with other entities invested in strengthening investigative journalism across West Africa. This broader cooperation aims to cultivate an environment conducive to press freedom and the promotion of integrity in public affairs. CCIJ Executive Director Jeff Kelly LOWENSTEIN expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, lauding CENOZO’s integrity and investigative prowess. “I‘m excited about what will come from our joint efforts”, Jeff Kelly LOWENSTEIN said.

CENOZO Board President David S. DEMBÉLÉ emphasized the organizations’ joint commitment to combat corruption and poor governance through a united front: “We know that financial delinquents and other apostles of bad governance have connections and structures with ramifications far beyond our states. That is why it is important for us to work together to fight every shade and/or appearance of these unhealthy governance practices within our countries, our sub-region, and globally. CENOZO is, therefore, more than excited to join forces with CCIJ to expose and denounce these evil practices with everything we have”.

Ripples Nigeria is part of CCIJ’s West African hub, collaborating with other newsrooms for investigative reporting of socio-political issues.

