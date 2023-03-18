GUBER POLLS: Buhari casts his vote, affirms credibility of election

On Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari cast his votes for the governorship and states house of assembly elections at his Daura country home in Katsina.

He arrived at PU 003 Kofar Baru, Babban Tone quarters of Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura at approximately 9:51 a.m.

After casting his vote, Buhari expressed confidence that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would emerge victorious in the state.

He also stated that he has delivered on his promises to the Nigerian people, particularly in the area of conducting credible elections.

