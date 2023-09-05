Oando, Omatek, others extend Nigerian capital market’s bullish run with N30.3bn gain

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.08 percent on Tuesday.

This followed the growth in the market capitalization by N30.3 billion from N37.36 trillion to N37.40 trillion at the close of trading today.

The All-Share Index increased by 55.54 basis points to close at 68,334.68, up from 68,279.14 posted by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 557.85 million shares worth N10.21 in 9,818 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the 845.68 million shares valued at N13.03 billion traded by shareholders in 11,934 deals the previous day.

Sunu Assurance topped the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.80 kobo to N0.88 kobo per share.

Beta Glass gained N3.90 kobo to close at N42.90 kobo, above its opening price of N39 per share.

Multiverse’s share price was up by N0.27 kobo to move from N2.70 kobo to N2.97 kobo per share.

Omatek’s share price rose by 10 percent to close at N0.55 kobo, up from the previous N0.50 kobo per share.

Oando gained N0.60 kobo to end trading at N6.70 kobo from N6.10 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Nigerian capital market gains N94.4bn as UBA’s share transactions lift trading

NSLTECH topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.30 kobo to N0.27 kobo per share.

Chellaram’s share price dropped by N0.35 kobo to end trading at N3.22 kobo from N3.57 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel lost N0.30 kobo to end trading with N2.80 kobo from N3.10 kobo per share.

John Holt lost N0.13 kobo to drop from N1.44 kobo to N1.31 kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share dropped from N1.68 kobo to N1.53 kobo per share after losing N0.15 kobo during trading.

UBA topped the day’s trading with 63.32 million shares valued at N951.17 million.

Oando followed with 61.25 million shares worth N409.75 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 58.14 million shares worth N486.48 million.

Access Corporation traded 42.11 million shares valued at N728.41 million, while Transcorp sold 40.69 million shares valued at N272.15 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now