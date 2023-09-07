Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, September 7, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu celebrates success at tribunal, rallies Atiku, Obi’s support for govt
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday night expressed happiness on his success at the presidential election tribunal.Read more
2. Tribunal upholds Tinubu’s election
The presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.Read more
3. Presidential poll: Atiku to challenge tribunal’s verdict in Supreme Court
The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has resolved to challenge the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election at the Supreme Court.Read more
4. ‘Don’t embark on another wild goose chase,’ LP faction urges Obi after tribunal’s verdict
A faction of the Labour Party led by Lamidi Apapa on Wednesday accepted the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal on the petition of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.Read more
5. NLC ends warning strike, commends Nigerians
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday asked Nigerians to resume work following the conclusion of the two-day warning strike.Read more
6. APC’s Abubakar Ohere to appeal tribunal’s ruling on Kogi central election
The senator representing Kogi central, Abubakar Ohere, said on Wednesday night he would appeal the judgment of the election petition tribunal that voided his victory in the February 25 election in the constituency.Read more
7. Single-phase now N81K as NERC approves price increase for prepaid meters
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved an increase in the price of prepaid electricity meters in the country.Read more
8. CBN lists international students, importers, others as beneficiaries of $10bn forex clearance
In the next two weeks, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intends to inject $10 billion into the foreign exchange market to clear the forex backlog as scarcity persists.Read more
9. Section of Lagos Airport, reportedly gutted by fire
There was chaos and panic in the early hours of Wednesday following a fire outbreak at the international wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.Read more
10. Full house in Eagles camp as preparation heightens for Sao Tome game
Ahead of Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sao Tome & Principe, all 23 of the invited players have arrived at the Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo.Read more
