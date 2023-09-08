Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, September 8, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Lagos Assembly confirms Abayomi, Omotosho, 13 others
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the state’s former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, his information and strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotosho, and 13 other nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.Read more
2. It’s bereft of justice, Atiku officially reacts to PEPC judgment
Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, officially rejected the Presidential Election Petitions Court {PEPC} judgement validating the election of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.Read more
3. #PEPCJudgement: Omokri urges Nigerians to shun calls for mass civil disobedience
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has urged Nigerians to shun calls for mass civil disobedience over the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which dismissed the case filed by Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in challenge of President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential election.Read more
4. Akeredolu returns home after three-month medical vacation in Germany
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday returned to the country after a medical vacation in Germany.Read more
5. Fire incident forces Nigerian govt to redirect flight operations to Lagos airport Terminal 2
The Federal Government has redirected flight operations and passenger processing to Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, September 6, 2023
6. Like Atiku, Peter Obi to challenge presidential election tribunal’s verdict in Supreme Court
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday rejected the verdict of the election petitions tribunal.Read more
7. NNPC highlights concerns, legal implications to Eni, Oando’s Agip deal
The decision of Oando Oil Limited (OOL) to acquire Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from Italian oil & gas company, Eni, could result in legal implications, following the allegation of contractual breach.Read more
8. Banks, telcos settle USSD billing disagreement after N120bn debt
Telecommunications companies and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have resolved their disagreement over the debt rising from the billing of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).Read more
9. Anambra govt arrests couple for starving five-year-old daughter
The Anambra State government has arrested a couple for starving their five-year-old daughter over alleged witchcraft.Read more
10. NFF ‘very proud’ of Osimhen, Oshoala over Ballon d’Or nomination
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has hailed the duo of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala for being nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...