Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, September 8, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation's newspapers might interest you.

1. Lagos Assembly confirms Abayomi, Omotosho, 13 others

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the state’s former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, his information and strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotosho, and 13 other nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.Read more

2. It’s bereft of justice, Atiku officially reacts to PEPC judgment

Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, officially rejected the Presidential Election Petitions Court {PEPC} judgement validating the election of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.Read more

3. #PEPCJudgement: Omokri urges Nigerians to shun calls for mass civil disobedience

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has urged Nigerians to shun calls for mass civil disobedience over the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which dismissed the case filed by Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in challenge of President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential election.Read more

4. Akeredolu returns home after three-month medical vacation in Germany

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday returned to the country after a medical vacation in Germany.Read more

5. Fire incident forces Nigerian govt to redirect flight operations to Lagos airport Terminal 2

The Federal Government has redirected flight operations and passenger processing to Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.Read more

6. Like Atiku, Peter Obi to challenge presidential election tribunal’s verdict in Supreme Court

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday rejected the verdict of the election petitions tribunal.Read more

7. NNPC highlights concerns, legal implications to Eni, Oando’s Agip deal

The decision of Oando Oil Limited (OOL) to acquire Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from Italian oil & gas company, Eni, could result in legal implications, following the allegation of contractual breach.Read more

8. Banks, telcos settle USSD billing disagreement after N120bn debt

Telecommunications companies and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have resolved their disagreement over the debt rising from the billing of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).Read more

9. Anambra govt arrests couple for starving five-year-old daughter

The Anambra State government has arrested a couple for starving their five-year-old daughter over alleged witchcraft.Read more

10. NFF ‘very proud’ of Osimhen, Oshoala over Ballon d’Or nomination

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has hailed the duo of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala for being nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards.Read more

