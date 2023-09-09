Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, September 9, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Akeredolu resumes duty after three-month medical vacation in Germany

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday resumed duty after a medical vacation in Germany.Read more

2. Tribunal sacks APC senator, declares ex-Gov Suswam winner of Benue North election

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Friday declared the former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, as the winner of the February 25 election in Benue North senatorial district.Read more

3. Plane skids off Lagos airport’s runway

A United Nigeria Airline plane skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday evening.Read more

4. Gov Sani orders manhunt for attackers of Kaduna Catholic Church

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Friday condemned the attack on a Catholic Church in the Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.Read more

5. Troops arrest five terrorists’ logistics suppliers in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday killed three suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the Gwoza local government area of Borno State.Read more

6. Discos generate N263.08bn in revenue amidst electricity supply challenges

Electricity distribution companies generated N263.08 billion in revenue in the second quarter of this year.Read more

7. Nigeria, others’ crude oil boost OPEC+ output, tempers Saudi, Russia cut

Crude oil output in Nigeria and Iraq amongst others tempered the cut adopted by Saudi Arabia and Russia in August, a Platts survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights has revealed.Read more

8. Netherlands leads Nigeria’s foreign export destination list, as export drops to N7.01trn

Nigeria recorded N7.01 trillion in foreign exports in the second quarter of 2023, with the Netherlands and the United States of America (USA) making the top five export destinations.Read more

9. Police arraigns two men for alleged theft, malicious damage in Ekiti

Police on Friday arraigned two men – Ilesanmi Vincent and Ajayi Mohammed – at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on criminal charges.Read more

10. Osimhen targets more recognitions after Ballon d’Or feat

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has expressed his excitement following his nomination for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.Read more

