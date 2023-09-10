Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, September 10, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tribunal dismisses ex-Gov Ayade’s petition on Cross River North election

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by the former Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, challenging Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe’s victory in the February 25 election held in Cross River North Senatorial District.Read more

2. Tribunal upholds PDP senator’s election in Kaduna central

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State on Saturday affirmed the election of Senator Lawal Adamu-Usman as the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central.Read more

3. PEPTJudgement: We must not succumb to their design, Peter Obi calls for calm amongst supporters

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called for calm amongst his supporters popularly known as OBIDIENTS.Read more

4. Boko Haram insurgency inflicted $9bn damages in North-East — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima said on Saturday Boko Haram insurgency had inflicted damages to the tune of $ 9 billion in the North-East.Read more

5. Wike dismisses report on invitation of EFCC to probe ex-FCT minister

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed a report on the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate his predecessor, Muhammad Bello, over alleged irregularities in the award of contracts in the ministry.Read more

6. Akeredolu signs bill creating 33 LCDAs in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday signed the bill on the creation of 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state into law.Read more

7. STOCK ROUNDUP: Oando, Fidelity Bank are top equities, as stock market attracts N45.45bn

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) reported that the stock market recorded N45.450 billion investments between Monday to Friday this week after investors traded 2.644 billion shares in 44,189 deals.Read more

8. Keyamo sets up taskforce on airlines’ relocation to Lagos airport Terminal 2

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has set up a five-member taskforce to look into the challenges faced by foreign airlines and their passengers after their relocation to the new terminal at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport,Lagos.Read more

9. Death toll in Morocco’s devastating earthquake reaches 1,305

The death toll in the huge earthquake that hit has reached more than 1,300 with another 1,800 critically injured.Read more

10. Coco Gauff wins US Open final to land first major title

American teenager Coco Gauff landed her first Grand Slam title with a fightback win over Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final.Read more

