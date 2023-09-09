STOCK ROUNDUP: Oando, Fidelity Bank are top equities, as stock market attracts N45.45bn

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) reported that the stock market recorded N45.450 billion investments between Monday to Friday this week after investors traded 2.644 billion shares in 44,189 deals.

According to the NGX, the investments overshot the N32.816 billion traded the week before for 2.510 billion shares in 40,736 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

With over 1.587 billion shares, worth N20.896 billion, traded on its floor in 18,686 deals, the Financial Services led the best performing sector list.

The Oil and Gas Industry was next on the list, accounting for 385.514 million shares, worth N4.678 billion, which were traded in 4,579 deals.

Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 221.578 million shares, worth N12.668 billion, exchanged in 8,919 deals, came in third place.

Top three equities

Oando Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc are the top three equities for the just concluded trading week based on volume traded.

Over 732.276 million shares of the companies, worth N7.148 billion, were traded in 7,020 deals, representing 27.70 per cent and 15.73 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

CWG stock gained N1.77 kobo, ending the week with N5.78 kobo per share, higher than the NN4.01 it started with.

Tantalizer’s share rose to N0.46 kobo per share, from N0.33 kobo per share, gaining N0.13 kobo.

Oando saw its stock price rise by N2.15 kobo, to end the week with N7.70 kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N5.55 kobo.

Beta Glass’ share value grew to N51.85 kobo per share, increasing by N12.85 kobo, from N39.

Omatek’s share closed the week at N0.58 kobo per share from N0.46 kobo per share, appreciating by N0.12 kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Chellarams’ share lost N0.67 kobo, to settle at N2.90 kobo, below the N3.57 kobo it opened the week with.

Cornerstone Insurance’s share lost N0.16 kobo, to close at N1.24 kobo per share, against the opening price of N1.40 kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance also reported a loss of N0.13 kobo, dropping the share to N1.02 per share, from N1.15 kobo per share.

Morison’s share dropped to N2.55 kobo, losing N0.28 kobo, from the N2.83 kobo per share it started trading with.

Vitafoam’s share fell from N24.80 kobo to N22.50 kobo per share, losing N2.30 kobo within five days.

