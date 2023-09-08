NGX: Oando, Ikeja Hotel among top gainers as market cap rises by N33.5bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.08 percent on Friday.

This represented a N33.51 billion growth in the value of investments at the capital market from N37.26 trillion to N37.29 trillion at the close of trading today.

The All-Share Index rose by 61.23 basis points to close at 68,143.34, up from 68,082.11 ASI posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 483.48 million shares valued at N8.34 billion in 6,660 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 378.08 million shares worth N8.37 billion traded by shareholders in 8,106 deals the previous day.

Oando topped the gainers’ list with a N0.70 kobo rise in share price to move from N7 to N7.70 kobo per share.

CWG gained N0.52 kobo to close at N5.78 kobo, above its opening price of N5.26 kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price was up by N0.15 kobo to move from N1.53 kobo to N1.68 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel posted a N0.25 kobo gain to close at N3.05 kobo compared to the previous N2.80 kobo per share.

Cutix’s share value rose by N0.19 kobo to end trading at N2.55 kobo from N2.36 kobo per share.

Chellaram topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.32 kobo to drop from N3.22 kobo to N2.90 kobo per share.

Omatek’s share price dropped by 9.38 percent to end trading at N0.58 kobo from N0.64 kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company lost N0.10 kobo to end trading with N1.13 kobo from N1.23 kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt lost N0.17 kobo to drop from N2.17 kobo to N2 per share.

Redstar Express’ share dropped from N3.10 kobo to N2.87 kobo per share after losing N0.23 kobo during trading.

FCMB topped the day’s trading with 116.86 million shares valued at N791.35 million.

Access Corporation followed with 36.25 million shares worth N631.84 million.

Oando sold 34.22 million shares worth N260.19 million.

UBA traded 34.20 million shares valued at N521.60 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 34.10 million shares valued at N297.36 million.

