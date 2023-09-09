Business
Keyamo sets up taskforce on airlines’ relocation to Lagos airport Terminal 2
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has set up a five-member taskforce to look into the challenges faced by foreign airlines and their passengers after their relocation to the new terminal at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport,Lagos.
The Federal Government had on Thursday redirected flight operations and passenger processing to the airport terminal 2 following a fire incident at the old terminal.
A fire incident caused by a malfunctioning cable on the tarmac was reported at the airport on Tuesday night.
The minister had during his maiden visit to the airport last week ordered airlines to relocate to the new terminal by October 1.
The Head of Press and Public Affairs of the ministry, Oluseyi Odutayo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the taskforce would be headed by Engr. Hassan Musa.
Other members of the taskforce are the General Manager, Aerodrome in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Adebayo Oladipo, and three special advisers to the minister, Collins Mukoro, Uyoyou Edhekpo and Henry Agbebire.
The taskforce, according to Odutayo, is expected to resolve passenger concerns, minimize discomfort during the transition, and provide progress reports.
The statement read: “The primary objective of this task force is threefold: I. Resolve Passenger Concerns: The task force will work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation.
READ ALSO: FG to probe projects’ reports of Nigeria Air, airports concession for red flags —Keyamo
“We are committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice is heard and addressed promptly.
“II. Minimize Discomfort: Our focus dwells on minimising any form of discomfort during this transition period. Efforts will be made to streamline processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations 24/7.
“Measures such as enhanced signage, dedicated support staff, and improved communication channels will be implemented proactively.
“III. Effective Public Communication: We pledge transparency throughout this process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations.
“FAAN aims at improving public relations strategies through various channels including online platforms and customer service helplines so that you stay informed about developments firsthand.
“In conclusion, the Minister extends his deepest regrets once again over the inconvenience caused and assures all travellers that we are fully committed to resolving these concerns promptly.
“We pledge our commitment to passenger comfort, safety, and overall satisfaction during this transitional period.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...