Keyamo sets up taskforce on airlines’ relocation to Lagos airport Terminal 2

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has set up a five-member taskforce to look into the challenges faced by foreign airlines and their passengers after their relocation to the new terminal at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport,Lagos.

The Federal Government had on Thursday redirected flight operations and passenger processing to the airport terminal 2 following a fire incident at the old terminal.

A fire incident caused by a malfunctioning cable on the tarmac was reported at the airport on Tuesday night.

The minister had during his maiden visit to the airport last week ordered airlines to relocate to the new terminal by October 1.

The Head of Press and Public Affairs of the ministry, Oluseyi Odutayo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the taskforce would be headed by Engr. Hassan Musa.

Other members of the taskforce are the General Manager, Aerodrome in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Adebayo Oladipo, and three special advisers to the minister, Collins Mukoro, Uyoyou Edhekpo and Henry Agbebire.

The taskforce, according to Odutayo, is expected to resolve passenger concerns, minimize discomfort during the transition, and provide progress reports.

The statement read: “The primary objective of this task force is threefold: I. Resolve Passenger Concerns: The task force will work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation.

“We are committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice is heard and addressed promptly.

“II. Minimize Discomfort: Our focus dwells on minimising any form of discomfort during this transition period. Efforts will be made to streamline processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations 24/7.

“Measures such as enhanced signage, dedicated support staff, and improved communication channels will be implemented proactively.

“III. Effective Public Communication: We pledge transparency throughout this process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations.

“FAAN aims at improving public relations strategies through various channels including online platforms and customer service helplines so that you stay informed about developments firsthand.

“In conclusion, the Minister extends his deepest regrets once again over the inconvenience caused and assures all travellers that we are fully committed to resolving these concerns promptly.

“We pledge our commitment to passenger comfort, safety, and overall satisfaction during this transitional period.”

