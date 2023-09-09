PEPTJudgement: We must not succumb to their design, Peter Obi calls for calm amongst supporters

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called for calm amongst his supporters popularly known as OBIDIENTS.

Obi made this appeal on Saturday, through a lengthy post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

On Wednesday, the tribunal struck out the various charges filed by Peter Obi and the LP, challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Obi, in the statement, urged his supporters not to fall into despair while acknowledging that “that the forces we are up against are entrenched and formidable but not insurmountable. They would resist the wind of change and try to push us into surrender or despair. We must not succumb to their design.”

The former Anambra Governor further hinted at challenging the Tribunal’s verdict, noting, “Since the Tribunal verdict, there has been a note of general despair among the Obidients and the generality of our supporters. I assure you all that on this journey, despair or surrender is not in our options.

“Today, I want to personally reach out and encourage you all to keep hope alive. Considering the challenges that lie ahead of us as a movement, despair is not an option. Nothing good in life comes easy. Throughout history, positive changes come only with sacrifices, perseverance, resilience and fluctuating fortunes.

“Right from the onset of our journey, I told you all that the journey upon which we were about to embark was not a short sprint, but a long and tough marathon. It was always going to be difficult, painful and excruciating.

“I wish to assure you that our recent disappointments have inspired me to re-dedicate myself to the cause of building a New Nigeria. For me, rescuing Nigeria is a lifelong commitment, and on this journey, we shall be resolute but orderly, principled but lawful.”

