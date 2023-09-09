Akeredolu signs bill creating 33 LCDAs in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday signed the bill on the creation of 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state into law.

The state’s House of Assembly passed the bill on August 16.

The governor resumed duty on Friday following his return from a three-month medical vacation in Germany.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Richard Olatunde, who confirmed the development in a statement in Akure, said Akeredolu’s assent to the bill has provided legal backing for the establishment of LCDAs in the state.

The statement read: “The establishment of these LCDAs marks a substantial step towards fulfilling Governor Akeredolu’s campaign promises and addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

“Moreover, this initiative underscores Governor Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to improving public service delivery, as it aims at bringing governance closer to the people, ultimately resulting in more responsive and efficient services.

“Governor Akeredolu remains dedicated to delivering impactful projects and innovative initiatives, just as he is poised to redouble his efforts in advancing the development of the Sunshine State.”

