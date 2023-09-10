North-East govs lament new dimension to banditry, worsened insecurity

The North-East Governors Forum (NEGF) has lamented that a new dimension of growing banditry has been added to worsen the security situation in the subregion.

The NEGF observed that as a result of the concerted efforts of the military to flush bandits from the other parts of the country, the bandits are now moving towards the North-East.

The Forum stressed that the case was becoming worse in Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba States, places hitherto without banditry. The Forum therefore called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene to address this issue.

These are contained in a communique issued at the end of the NEGF 8th regular meeting held in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state over the weekend, attended by the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima.

In the communique signed by the NEGF Chairman and Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, the Forum stated that it was aware that some traditional rulers and other local authorities were conniving with the bandits, giving them shelter and cover to commit crimes within the subregion.

The Forum unanimously resolved to decisively deal with any traditional ruler or community leader that is found to be harbouring or conniving with the bandits.

It also stated that the proliferation of mining in the subregion was becoming a problem which included both legal and illegal mining and noted the link between mining activities and insecurity especially the abuse of the mining leases.

The Forum called on the respective governments to enforce compliance with the provisions of local consent as contained in Nigeria’s Mining Policy and reiterated its call for strict compliance with the provisions of the Land Use Act.

The Forum noted with great concern that Climate Change and environmental degradation was a major issue affecting the subregion stressing that the issue of flooding that had affected the states leading to destruction of properties and loss of livelihoods was increasing the sufferings of the people.

This, the Forum observed, had been compounded by the silting of its rivers as well as deforestation brought about by the massive charcoal business stressing that there was the need for the Federal Government’s intervention in the area of desilting the rivers.

The Forum noted with dismay, the seeming neglect of road and railway infrastructure especially along the economic corridors that links the Northeast subregion to the rest of the country.

According to the Forum, the roads from Enugu to Maiduguri was in deplorable state, equally worse, was the railway from the Enugu up to Maiduguri which had been destroyed.

The Forum called on the Federal Government to look into the situation and consider the reconstruction of these basic infrastructure along Enugu-Maiduguri Economic Corridor.

The Forum then resolved to hold the 9th Meeting in Yola, Adamawa State between Friday 3rd – Saturday 4th – November, 2023.

By Yemi Kanji,

