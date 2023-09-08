Akeredolu resumes duty after three-month medical vacation in Germany

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday resumed duty after a medical vacation in Germany.

The governor returned to the country on Thursday and immediately proceeded to his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Akeredolu left the country for medical treatment in the European nation in June and handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, met with the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, the deputy governor and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan on Friday.

At the meeting, he handed over his resumption letter to the speaker and provided a copy to Aiyedatiwa.

In his address, Akeredolu declared that he would be alive to complete his tenure in February 2025.

He thanked the people of the state for their support in the last three months.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu returns home after three-month medical vacation in Germany

The governor said: “I came back yesterday (Thursday) and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today.

“God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory. I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much.

“God has done what the majority of our people wanted. The majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with house of assembly members here.

“We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office. I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now