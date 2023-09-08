Gov Sani orders manhunt for attackers of Kaduna Catholic Church

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Friday condemned the attack on a Catholic Church in the Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits had earlier on Friday attacked the parish house of the Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church in Zangon Kataf LGA and set fire to the building.

They also set ablaze vehicles and motorcycles parked in the premises.

A seminarian identified as Stephen Danlami while attempting to escape from the building.

The incident a few days after bandits killed seven worshippers at a mosque in Saya-Saya Village, Ikara local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Shehu, the governor vowed to track down the perpetrators of the crime and ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.

READ ALSO: Seminarian dead as suspected bandits attack church in Kaduna

He added that the attack was carried out with the intention of igniting ethnic and religious tensions in the state.

Sani said: “I am deeply saddened by the attack on Fadan Kamatan Parish, Zangon Kataf. This act of violence against innocent worshipers is not only an attack on the Catholic community, but an attempt to set our people against each other.

“We will not tolerate such acts of brutality and will go to any length within the law to bring the attackers to book.”

The governor ordered security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident fish out the culprits for prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now