Gov Fubara places N100m bounty on alleged killer of Rivers DPO, suspends monarch

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared wanted the leader of a criminal gang identified as Gift David Okpara Okpolowu aka 2-Baba, and his foot soldiers over the killing of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the state.

The DPO, Bako Angbashim, was killed by criminals in an ambush in Odiemudie Community, Ahoada East local government area of the state on Friday.

The deceased led a team of operatives to raid criminal hideouts in the area and the operatives were ambushed by gunmen suspected to be cultists after the operation.

In a statement he signed on Saturday, the governor also placed a N100 million bounty on the suspected criminal.

Fubara also suspended a traditional ruler, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, for allowing David Gift and his gang to operate freely in his territory.

The statement read: “Yesterday, 8th September 2023 at about 7.00 p.m., I was briefed on the security operations around the Odiemudie Community in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state and the gruesome murder of SP Bako Angbashim, the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, by a bunch of criminals presently at large.

“SP Bako and his team ran into an ambush while returning from their operation where they were attacked by the criminals. Unfortunately, he was shot in the ensuing gunfire, captured, and eventually murdered by his captors.

“Credible intelligence from the security agencies traced the entire incident to one Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (aka 2-Baba) and his criminal gang, who have established camps in the locality and are responsible for the resurgence of violent crimes, including kidnapping and terrorism in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the State.

READ ALSO: Gunmen ambush police team on tactical operation, kill DPO in Rivers

“As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms and allow criminals and crimes to rear their ugly heads and thrive in any part of our State.

“Accordingly, upon the review of the entire incident and the security situation in the affected areas with the security agencies, we have decided on the following measures to bring the murderers of SP Bako to justice and arrest the deteriorating security situation in the Ahoada East Local Government Area.

“First, the prime suspects, Mr. Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (aka 2-Baba) and all members of his criminal gang are hereby declared wanted.

“Secondly, a bounty of one hundred million (N100,000,000.00) naira is hereby placed on his head for anyone who gives useful information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution.

“Thirdly, His Majesty, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi Eze Igbu Akoh II, is hereby suspended indefinitely for acts of complicity in ceding control of his territory to the notorious David Gift and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now