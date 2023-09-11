Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, September 11, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to visit Nigeria in October

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will visit Nigeria next month in a bid to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.Read more

2. CBN mute over alleged arrest, probe of deputy gov. Aishah Ahmad

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has remained silent over the reported arrest of its Deputy Governor for financial system stability, Aishah Ahmad, over the weekend.Read more

3. Ogun demolishes ex-Gov Gbenga Daniel wife’s shopping plaza

The Ogun State government on Sunday morning demolished a building owned by Olufunke Daniel, wife of the state’s former governor, Gbenga Daniel.Read more

4. Tribunal sacks PDP’s Ugochinyere in Imo

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Imo State has nullified the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in the February 25 election held in Ideato North/South Federal Constituency.Read more

5. YPP suspends Imo chairman over gross misconduct

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) National Working Committee (NWC) has suspended the party’s chairman in Imo State, Mr. Victor Diala, over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.Read more

6. Tribunal affirms Senator Moro’s election in Benue South

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Makurdi on Sunday upheld the victory of Senator Abba Moro’s victory in the February 25 election held in Benue South Senatorial District.Read more

7. Why off-plan property works for Nigerian investors in the diaspora

Real estate investment has consistently held a strong allure for Nigerian investors, particularly those residing within the diaspora.Read more

8. Unity Bank grows gross earnings to N27.5bn in H1’2023

Retail lender, Unity Bank Plc grew its deposits to N333.38 billion, representing a marginal increase of 2% compared to N327.42 billion recorded in H1’22 in its half-year unaudited financial statement submitted to the Nigeria Exchange Group Limited.Read more

9. NDLEA intercepts meth, skunk consignments at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted consignments of skunk concealed in tomato paste tins and methamphetamine hidden in used clothes in Lagos.Read more

10. Osimhen nets hat-trick as Nigeria beat Sao Tome 6-0 to win AFCONQ group

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria seal a 6-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.Read more

