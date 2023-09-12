Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Emirates to restart flight operations in Nigeria 11 months after suspension

Emirates Airlines has resolved to resume flight operations in Nigeria immediately.Read more

2. PDP claims APC, Tinubu Legal Team manipulated PEPT judgement before it was delivered

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again raised questions as to the true origin of a watermarked Certified True Copies (CTC) of the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) presented by the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT).Read more

3. Lagos govt begins demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos Island, Mushin

The Lagos State government on Monday partially demolished some distressed high-rise buildings on Lagos Island and Mushin areas of the state to prevent collapse.Read more

4. Shaibu moves out of Edo Government House days after withdrawal of suit against Obaseki

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Monday started the process of moving his office away from the Government House in Benin City.Read more

5. UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians as Tinubu secures landmark deal

Nigerians are now free to travel to the United Arab Emirates after an intervention by President Bola Tinubu regarding a visa ban enacted by the country.Read more

6. Kano govt suspends principals for absenteeism

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Umar Haruna, on Monday, suspended two secondary school principals for alleged absenteeism and negligence of duty.Read more

7. NGX: Investors lose N463.6bn amidst 1.24% crash in market cap

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 1.24 percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

8. Naira depreciates, exchanges for N773/$ at I&E window

The naira exchanged for N773.50 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday.Read more

9. Death toll in Niger boat mishap now 30

The death toll from the boat mishap in Mokwa local government area of Niger State had risen to 30.Read more

10. Pogba provisionally suspended for anti-doping offence

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended from playing because of an anti-doping offence.Read more

