Shaibu moves out of Edo Government House days after withdrawal of suit against Obaseki

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Monday started the process of moving his office away from the Government House in Benin City.

The development followed last week’s withdrawal of the suit the deputy governor filed at the Federal High Court, Benin City, to restrain Governor Godwin Obaseki from going ahead with the planned impeachment process.

The state government had on September 2 relocated Shaibu’s office to No.7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue near the Government House in the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chris Nehikhare, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the deputy governor’s new office was still within areas designated as Government House since the building was owned by the state government.

The latest development was another twist in the frosty relationship between the deputy governor and his boss.

Obaseki and Shaibu fell out a few months ago over the former’s purported governorship ambition.

The governor had in August accused his deputy of scheming to succeed him in office in 2024.

He later warned Shaibu during a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Edo State last month that entitlement mentality, meaning “Emi lo kan” in Yoruba parlance would not guarantee his success in next year’s governorship election in the state.

However, the deputy governor in a chat with journalists during the state’s 32nd anniversary celebration held at the Government House refused to speak on the disagreement between the pair.

But he declared his total loyalty to the governor.

“On the issues that were around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk. Issues that concern my governor are not things I like to speak about on camera. No, no, no! He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up,” Shaibu stated at the time.

