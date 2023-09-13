Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Fani-Kayode shades ex-President Buhari after restoration of UAE ties by Tinubu

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, on Tuesday, asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had accomplished in under 100 days what the Muhammadu Buhari administration had failed to do for many years.Read more

2. Trouble brews, as Benue PDP says FG’s planned Fulani colonies is attempt to colonize state

A planned move by the Federal Government to establish Fulani colonies around the nation, including Benue State, has been resisted by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

3. PDP CRISIS: Atiku’s camp fumes, says expelling Wike is a must

The camp of former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to a call by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike for Atiku’s expulsion from the part.Read more

4. Ondo deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa pledges loyalty to Akeredolu

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dismissed rumours of a rift with his principal.Read more

5. Reps stop plans to cede part of Adamawa to Cameroon

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on International Boundary Dispute on Tuesday stopped plans by the Federal Government to cede Sina in Michika local government area of Adamawa State to the Republic of Cameroon.Read more

6. Miyetti Allah begs Tinubu for ‘special’ palliatives for herdsmen

The umbrella body of Fulani people in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has called on President Bola Tinubu and the federal government to give “special palliatives” to Fulani herdsmen to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal in the country.Read more

7. OPEC says Nigeria’s crude output rose to 1.18m bpd in August, falls behind Libya

Nigeria increased its crude oil production in August to 1.18 million barrels per day (bpd), the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) disclosed on Tuesday.Read more

8. NGX: ETranzact, Regal Insurance, others drag down market cap by N300bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N300 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

9. Police arrests Inspector, NDLEA, NSCDC operatives for alleged extortion in Imo

Police operatives in Imo have arrested three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged extortion in the state.Read more

10. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep banned for doping

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been banned for four years following breaches of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.Read more

