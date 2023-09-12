NGX: ETranzact, Regal Insurance, others drag down market cap by N300bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N300 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the crash in the market capitalization by 0.79 percent from N36.83 trillion to N36.53 trillion at the close of business today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 535.98 basis points to close at 66,296.18, down from 66,760.2 posted by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 645.54 million shares valued at N11.01 billion in 10.554 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 520.13 million shares worth N8.33 billion traded by shareholders in 9,914 deals the previous day.

Chellaram topped the gainers’ list with a N0.29 kobo rise in share price to move from N2.90 kobo to N3.19 kobo per share.

CWG gained N0.63 kobo to close at N6.93 kobo, above its opening price of N6.30 kobo per share.

Vitafoam’s share price was up by N2.20 kobo to move from N22.50 kobo to N24.70 kobo per share.

Oando posted a N0.80 kobo gain to rise from N8.45 kobo to N9.25 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Stock market cap up 0.51%, Champion Brew, Dangote Sugar, others gain N185.51bn

Wema Bank’s share value rose by N0.42 kobo to end trading at N5.12 kobo from N4.70 kobo per share.

ETranzact topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.90 kobo to drop from N9 to N8.10 kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share price dropped by 10 percent to end trading at N0.36 kobo from N0.40 kobo per share.

Nascon lost N5.20 kobo to end trading with N47 from N52.20 kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar lost N5.75 kobo to drop from N57.75 kobo to N52 per share.

Unity Bank’s share dropped from N1.21 kobo to N1.09 per share after losing N0.12 kobo during trading.

Transcorp topped the day’s trading with 87.82 million shares valued at N491.69 million.

UBA followed with 75.84 million shares worth N1.03 billion.

Access Corporation sold 69.44 million shares worth N1.05 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded 48.32 million shares valued at N387.34 million, while GTCO sold 39.70 million shares valued at N1.32 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now