Naira value appreciates, exchanges for N742/$ at I&E window

The naira exchanged for N742.10 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

The local currency appreciated by 4.06 percent compared to the N773.50 it exchanged for against the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N761.24 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of N807.15 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded during the day’s trading before it settled at N742.10.

The naira sold for as low as N738 to the dollar during the day.

A total of $42.26 million exchanged hands at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.

