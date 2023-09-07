Authorised dealers increase naira to dollar exchange rate

The United States Dollar (USD) was offered to clients of authorised dealers at a rate of N771.59/$1 at the end of trading in the official market on Wednesday.

Based on data released by the FMDQ Exchange, the authorised dealers increased the rate by N26.62 kobo from the N744.97/$1 rate offered at the close of Tuesday’s session.

Before the curtain was closed on activities in the official market, both the authorised dealers and their clients traded the United States currency at a high and low rates of N799.90/$1 and N705/$1, respectively.

Eventually, the official market closed with foreign exchange traders transacting $65.30 million worth of forex in the Investors’ and Exporters window.

READ ALSO:Naira gains 0.39%, exchanges for N744/$ at I&E window

This is slightly above the $63.60 million in foreign exchange transacted during trading the preceding day, revealing an increase of N1.70 million or 2.67 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the black market, the average naira to dollar rate was N920.9/$1, maintaining the same average rate reported during trading on Tuesday.

In the same vein, the United Kingdom currency, the pound, was offered at an average rate of N1174.2/£1, depreciating slightly from the N1174.6/£1 rate posted the previous day.

Also, the euro, was placed on sale at an average price of N1002.5/€1. The exchange rate of the European currency recorded a steep drop from the previous day’s N1004.6/€1 rate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now