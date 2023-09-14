Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, September 14, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. LP leaders knew Obi lost presidential election – Soyinka

The Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday accused the Labour Party of trying to force “a lie” on Nigerians on the outcome of the February 25 election.Read more

2. Nigerian govt issues flood alert on Bauchi, Kebbi, Kano, 10 others

The Federal Government on Wednesday issued a flood alert to 13 states in the Northern part of the country.Read more

3. Kaduna: 23 pastors killed by bandits, over 200 churches shut in four years – CAN

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said on Wednesday that 23 pastors had been killed by bandits in the state in the last four years.Read more

4. Lagos gov, Sanwo-Olu swears in 38 Commissioners, Special Advisers

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Wednesday, swore in 38 commissioners and special advisers that were cleared by the state House of Assembly.Read more

5. Tribunal reserves judgment in Tonye Cole’s petition against Gov Fubara in Rivers

The Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday reserved judgment in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Tonye Cole, on the March 18 governorship election in the state.Read more

6. Adedayo: Court dismisses suspended Ogun LGA chairman’s bid to stop probe

Justice Ayodele Omoniyi of the Ogun State High Court, Ijebu Ode, on Wednesday, dismissed an application filed by the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, seeking to stop the ongoing probe into his activities in the office.Read more

7. Bureau de change operators eyeing merger to withstand forex volatility

Members of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) are considering a merger as they struggle with foreign exchange volatility and scarcity.Read more

8. Investors gain N339bn as Nigerian stock market’s valuation rises by 0.93%

The value of investments in the Nigerian stock market appreciated by N339 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

9. ‘I’m sound spirit, body and soul,’ Singer Buchi dismisses rumour of death

A popular gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu aka Buchi, Wednesday, dismissed the rumour of his death.Read more

10. FULL LIST: All 24 qualified teams for 2023 Nations Cup

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have landed their spot in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Cote d’Ivoire.Read more

