Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, September 15, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ajulo, Falana’s wife, Afe Babalola’s daughter, 66 others make SAN’s list

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 69 persons for consideration as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).Read more

2. Tinubu appoints Ukraine-trained Yakubu as pioneer head of social investment agency

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday appointed Mrs. Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).Read more

3. Tinubu ‘pushes out’ Nami, appoints Adedeji as new chairman at FIRS

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of Zacch Adedeji as the new acting executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).Read more

4. Nigerian govt sets up emergency task force to tackle diphtheria

The Federal Government has set up an emergency task force to tackle diphtheria in the country.Read more

5. Labour Party tackles Soyinka over comment on 2023 election performance

The national leadership of the Labour Party on Thursday slammed the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, over the statement credited to him on the party and the last general election.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

6. PDP BoT confident Supreme Court will reverse tribunal’s verdict on presidential election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) on Thursday expressed optimism the Supreme Court would reverse the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal on the February 25 election.Read more

7. US, China drag global debt to $235trn, IMF raises concern for developing nations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said global debt increased to $235 trillion in 2022, which is 238 percent of the global gross domestic product reported last year.Read more

8. ETranzact, Ikeja Hotel among top losers as investors drop N23.8bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.06 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

9. Police arraigns man for organ harvesting in Benue

Police in Benue State on Thursday arraigned one Aondoaseer Agbadu at the Makurdi Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and organ harvesting.Read more

10. Osimhen shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been shortlisted for the men’s title ahead of this year’s FIFA The Best Awards.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now