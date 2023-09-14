ETranzact, Ikeja Hotel among top losers as investors drop N23.8bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.06 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N23.8 billion dip in the value of investments in the capital market from N36.87 trillion to N36.85 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 43.58 basis points to close at 67,335.3, down from 67,378.88 posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 788.53 million shares valued at N14.16 billion in 8,810 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 569.62 million shares worth N8.69 billion traded by shareholders in 8,404 deals the previous day.

Chellaram topped the gainers’ list with a N0.35 kobo rise in share price to move from N3.50 kobo to N3.85 kobo per share.

Learn Africa gained N0.30 kobo to close at N3.31 kobo, above its opening price of N3.01 per share.

Academy’s share price was up by N0.30 kobo to move from N1.71 kobo to N1.88 kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price was up by 9.52 percent to appreciate from N0.84 kobo to N0.92 kobo per share.

Courtville share value rose by 9.26 percent to end trading at N0.59 kobo from N0.54 kobo per share.

ETranzact topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.80 kobo to drop from N8 to N7.20 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price dropped by N0.30 kobo to end trading at N2.75 kobo from N3.05 per share.

Associated Bus Transport lost N0.30 kobo to end trading with N0.83 kobo from N0.92 kobo per share.

Guinea Insurance lost 9.38 percent to drop from N0.32 kobo to N0.29 kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share dropped from N0.44 kobo to N0.40 kobo per share after losing 9.09 percent during trading.

UBA topped the day’s trading with 301.02 million shares valued at N4.89 billion.

Sterling Insurance followed with 82.47 million shares worth N313.28 million.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance sold 46.03 million shares worth N37.80 million.

Oando traded 36.69 million shares valued at N383.74 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 31.39 million shares valued at N261.25 million.

