NGX: Investors lose N26.4bn in five hours as trading drops

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.07 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the dip in the market capitalization by N26.48 billion from from N37.40 trillion to N37.37 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 48.4 basis points to close at 68,286.28, down from 68,334.68 ASI posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Trading ended with investors parting with N5.48 billion for 378.65 million shares in 7,671 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the N10.21 billion shareholders coughed out for 557.85 million in 9,818 deals the previous day.

Guinea Insurance topped the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.30 kobo to N0.33 kobo per share.

Beta Glass gained N4.25 kobo to close at N47.15 kobo, above its opening price of N42.90 per share.

Caverton’s share price was up by N0.12 kobo to move from N1.22 kobo to N1.34 kobo per share.

Oando posted a N0.65 kobo gain to move from N6.70 kobo to N7.35 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors lose N35.3bn despite gains in Glaxo SmithKline, Cadbury, others

CWG’s share value rose by N0.40 kobo to end trading at N4.79 kobo from N4.39 kobo per share.

Vitaform topped the losers’ table after shedding N2.50 kobo to drop from N25 to N22.50 kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price dropped by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.24 kobo from N0.26 kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 5.56 percent to end trading with N0.85 kobo from N0.90 kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar lost N3.35 kobo to drop from N70 to N66.65 kobo per share.

International Breweries’ share dropped from N4.60 kobo to N4.40 kobo per share after losing N0.20 kobo during trading.

Oando topped the day’s trading with 83.52 million shares valued at N609.37 million.

UBA followed with 35.62 million shares worth N533.74 million.

Transcorp sold 26.65 million shares worth N177.69 million.

Access Corporation traded 18.53 million shares valued at N321.08 million, while Omatek sold 15.72 million shares valued at N9.43 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now