Scammers using Seplat to defraud job seekers

Scammers are using Seplat brand to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians, luring them with Purchase Orders (PO) or Request for Quotations (RFQ)/Invitation to Tenders (|TTs).

Seplat in a statement on Thursday, said it was made aware of the different tricks being employed by the scammers to obtain money and in some certain cases, personal details.

The scammers, according to the oil and gas company, are using email and text messages to inform unsuspecting persons of job or partnership opportunities in Seplat.

“SEPLAT ENERGY Plc has been made aware of various correspondences, being circulated via e-m:e-mail, from Internet web sites, text messages and via regular mail, falsely informing recipients that they have been issued Purchase Orders (PO) or have been selected to participate in Request for Quotations (RFQ)/Invitation to Tenders (|TTs),” part of the statement reads.

It was revealed that the names of some Seplat officials were also being used to deceive the public, “These scams, which may seek to obtain money and/or, in certain cases, personal details from the recipients of such correspondence, are fraudulent.

“In some cases, the recipients are asked to pay money to specific companies in the UK who supposedly are OEMs of products being ordered.

“SEPLAT ENERGY Plc wishes to warn the public at large about these fraudulent activities being perpetrated, purportedly in the name of SEPLAT and/or its officials, through different fraudulent schemes,” the firm said.

The company said it doesn’t demand any fee at any stage of its procurement process – supplier registration and bid submission. It further stated that any party interested should visit its website for further information.

All Tenders and RFQs are submitted to the Seplat e-Tender portal and not to an email address.

“SEPLAT ENERGY Plc strongly recommends that the recipients of such solicitations, as mentioned above, should exercise extreme caution in respect of such solicitations. Financial loss and identity theft could result from the transfer of money or personal information to those issuing such fraudulent correspondence.

“We advise that whenever you receive any suspicious communication, or are in doubt as to the veracity of any information supposedly made by, or on behalf of SEPLAT ENERGY Plc, or by anyone claiming to be a staff, via phone, ermail or in person, kindly send an email to [email protected].

“Victims of such scarms may also report them to their local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action,” Seplat wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now