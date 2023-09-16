Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, September 16, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu finally gets rid of Emefiele as CBN governor, appoints Olayemi Cardoso

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr. Olayemi Cardoso as the substantive governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

2. ‘I prostrated for kings even as president,’ Obasanjo scolds Oyo Obas for refusing to stand up for him

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday tutored some traditional rulers in Oyo State on the respect for people in authority.Read more

3. Peter Obi fears Nigeria could plunge into ‘lawlessness’

Peter Obi, the candidate for the Labour Party (LP) for president in 2023, claims that if present events in Nigeria are not addressed, the nation will only descend farther into anarchy.Read more

4. Ibadan is not our capital, Ondo PDP faults Akeredolu’s absence from Akure

The Ondo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has frowned at the continued stay in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu since his return from his medical leave in Germany.Read more

5. Tinubu to hold bilateral talks with Biden, European Commission chief at UNGA

President Bola Tinubu will hold bilateral meetings with the United States President, Joe Biden, his European Commission counterpart, Ursula von der Leyen, and other world leaders at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.Read more

6. NAFDAC uncovers syndicate importing banned crusader soap into Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested members of a syndicate importing crusader soaps containing mercury into the country.Read more

7. DMO says Nigeria’s total public debt increased by N37.53trn in 3 months

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has revealed that Nigeria’s total public debt rose by 75.29 per cent to N87.38 trillion in the second quarter of 2023.Read more

8. Food, non-alcoholic beverages, others drive inflation rate to 25.80%

Food and non-alcoholic Beverages and housing were major drivers of the inflation rate in August 2023, as inflation soared to 25.80 per cent.Read more

9. Troops rescue 17 kidnapped persons in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued 17 kidnapped victims and recovered rustled cows in Zamfara State.Read more

10. Moffi nets double as Nice stun PSG despite Mbappe brace

Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi scored two goals to help Nice defeat Paris St-Germain in a Ligue 1 encounter on Friday night.Read more

