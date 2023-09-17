Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, September 17, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Akpabio dismisses rumours of plot by lawmakers to change Senate leadership

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, dismissed rumours of plots by lawmakers to change the leadership of the Red Chamber.Read more

2. Obasanjo denies meeting with Tinubu at Alake’s birthday reception

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday dismissed reports he met with President Bola Tinubu at the birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.Read more

3. Senate rules out impeachment plot against Akpabio

The Senate has dismissed reports of a purported plot by some lawmakers to impeach the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.Read more

4. Sanwo-Olu demands strict enforcement of laws by cabinet members in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, charged the newly constituted cabinet members to ensure strict implementation and enforcement of all laws in the state.Read more

5. It’ll take South-East 25 years to produce president of Nigeria —Joe Igbokwe

Mr. Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that it would take the Igbo ethnic group 20–25 years of hard work to produce the president of Nigeria.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, September 15, 2023

6. El-Rufai claims ex-President Obasanjo’s second term witnessed most development in Nigeria

The second term of former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the “most successful” in terms of economic growth, job creation, and inflation rate in Nigeria, according to Nasir el-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state.Read more

7. NNPC, Indorama sign $7bn natural gas agreement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has signed a $7 billion gas supply deal with Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited.Read more

8. Telecoms investment rose by $39bn in Q2 2023 – NCC

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said on Saturday that investment inflow into the country’s telecommunication sector rose by $39 billion in the second quarter of this year.Read more

9. Lagos police begins investigation into Mohbad’s death, may exhume remains

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has set up a special team to unravel the cause of the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.Read more

10. Five-star Barcelona thrash Betis to top La Liga

Barcelona have moved top of La Liga after thrashing Real Betis 5-0 in what became their biggest victory in La Liga since March 2021.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now