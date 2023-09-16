NNPC, Indorama sign $7bn natural gas agreement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has signed a $7 billion gas supply deal with Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited.

NNPCL disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The deal is to promote the use of natural gas by large-scale gas utilization industries.

The Group Chief Executive of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari signed the agreement for the state-owned oil company while the Managing Director of Indorama, Manish Mundra, represented his company.

READ ALSO: NNPC highlights concerns, legal implications to Eni, Oando’s Agip deal

The statement read: “NNPC Limited signs a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited on gas supply in a bid to promote the use of natural gas by large-scale gas utilization industries.”

In his address at the event, Kyari said article 64(i) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) allowed NNPCL to promote the use of natural gas through the development and operation of large-scale gas utilization industries.

This, according to him, will ensure NNPC utilised natural gas and its associated liquids to spur economic growth, free up crude oil for exports, and ultimately enable job creation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now