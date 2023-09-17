Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Olalekan Ogunleye, one other join NNPCL as exec. VP

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has appointed new executive vice presidents for its upstream, downstream, gas and power operations.

NNPC made changes to its leadership role with the appointment of Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan as the Executive Vice President, Upstream and Olalekan Ogunleye taking the position of Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy.

Also, Adedapo Segun was appointed to the position of Executive Vice President, Downstream, a statement dated September 16, 2023, disclosed.

In the statement signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad, NNPC said the new appointments anchored on the quest of the oil company to strengthen its competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures, amongst others.

READ ALSO:NNPC highlights concerns, legal implications to Eni, Oando’s Agip deal

“The company wishes to announce the following executive appointments with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the appointment followed the $7 billion gas supply deal between Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited and NNPC.

Ripples Nigeria reported that both companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the use of natural gas by large-scale gas utilization industries.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now