Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, September 18, 2023

1. Tinubu appoints Muri-Okunola as principal secretary

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, as his principal private secretary.Read more

2. Falana demands Emefiele’s prosecution over naira scarcity

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday demanded the prosecution of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, and the bank’s management over the naira scarcity witnessed in the country early this year.Read more

3. President Tinubu nominates two more ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday nominated two more ministers for appointment pending their confirmation by the Senate.Read more

4. SERAP sues Tinubu for not stopping former governors in his cabinet from collecting pension, gratuities

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged President Bola Tinubu before the Federal High Court in Lagos over “the failure to stop the former governors who are now serving as ministers in his administration from collecting life pensions and other ‘retirement benefits’ from their states while they serve as ministers.”Read more

5. UAE visa controversy: Atiku accuses Tinubu of spreading fake news in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, accused President Bola Tinubu of promoting propaganda in the country.Read more

6. Nigerian govt to meet labour over planned indefinite strike Monday

The Federal Government will meet the organised labour on Monday over the planned indefinite strike in the country.Read more

7. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Olalekan Ogunleye, one other join NNPCL as exec. VP

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has appointed new executive vice presidents for its upstream, downstream, gas and power operations.Read more

8. Neo, Whitemoney, 2 others evicted from BBNaija All Stars

Four Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Neo, Whitemoney, and Sholzy, have been evicted from the reality television show.Read more

9. Actor Jimmy Odukoya succeeds father as Senior Pastor

Son of late founder of Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, has been named the Senior Pastor of the church following the demise of his father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.Read more

10. Aruna beats Egypt’s Saleh to retain crown at ITTF African Champs

Quadri Aruna of Nigeria has retained his title in the men’s singles of the 2023 ITTF African Championships after beating Ahmed Saleh of Egypt in the final match played on Sunday.Read more

