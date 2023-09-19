Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tribunal affirms Lawal as Zamfara Gov, throws out Matawalle’s petition

The Zamfara State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which was in session in Sokoto, on Monday, validated Dr. Dauda Lawal’s election as the legitimate governor of the state.Read more

2. Drama as Gov Obaseki locks out deputy, Shaibu, from Government House

The crisis between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his estranged deputy, Philip Shaibu has assumed a new dimension as the deputy governor was on Monday barred from entering the Government House.Read more

3. HURIWA accuses Tinubu of ‘pro-ethnic agenda’ in light of recent appointments

President Bola Tinubu has been accused of prejudice by the civil rights organisation Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), which claims that members of his ethnic group received the majority of the “key appointments” in his cabinet.Read more

4. Tinubu appoints Obi running mate’s brother, Baba-Ahmed, 17 others as Shettima’s aides

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, and 17 others into the office of the Vice-President.Read more

5. Atiku’s aide, Bwala, claims ‘some key people’ want to level trumped-up allegations against him

PDP chieftain Daniel Bwala has sounded an alarm on Monday, alleging that senior figures at the Presidential Villa in Abuja were preparing to have him arrested on false charges.Read more

6. Lagos CP inaugurates team to investigate Mohbad’s death

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Monday, inaugurated the special investigative team put together to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.Read more

7. NNPC failed to remit $2bn to federation account before transition – NEITI

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya-Orji, said on Monday the oil and gas industry generated over $23 billion in 2021.Read more

8. MTN, Airtel’s phone subscribers base drop, drags down industry’s total users in H1

The total number of active subscribers for telephone services fell by 2.71 percent in the first half (H1) of 2023 following a decline in the subscriber base of MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria.Read more

9. Court admits FBI’s report claiming Mompha used iPhone for alleged N6bn fraud

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Monday, admitted as evidence two documents tendered by the prosecution in the trial of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, for alleged N6 billion fraud.Read more

10. Super Falcons cruise to next round as Sao Tome withdraw from AWCONQ tie

Sao Tome and Principe have withdrawn from the qualifiers for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), as Nigeria’s Super Falcons easily advance to the second round.Read more

